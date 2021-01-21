Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading Up 8.7%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 192,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 131,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 393.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

