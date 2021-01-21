Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its Q4 guidance at $1.42 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $716,245.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

