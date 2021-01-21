Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.40. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

