Eastern Bank Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

