East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.10

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 20805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.
The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.
In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $12,279,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 140.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 396.3% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 285,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.