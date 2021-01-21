East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.10

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 20805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $12,279,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 140.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 396.3% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 285,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

