Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Lowered to $27.25 at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $31.50 to $27.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $248.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

