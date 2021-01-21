Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

DX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

