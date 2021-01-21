Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

