Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $72.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,744. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

