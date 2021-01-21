Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires Shares of 530,750 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 530,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,254,000. Covetrus makes up approximately 2.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.42% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

CVET stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,391.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,556 shares of company stock valued at $330,967. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.