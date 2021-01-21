Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $48.08. 417,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 466,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of -449.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

