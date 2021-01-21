DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.06.

DTE Energy stock opened at $122.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.57. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

