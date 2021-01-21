DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $350.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.