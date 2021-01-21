Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Cut by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,565 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,303 shares of company stock worth $895,722. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

DBX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. 128,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,271. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

