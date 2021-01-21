Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.10. 80,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.24 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

