Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Acquires 823 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,014,586 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.