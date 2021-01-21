Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Acquires 152,851 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 298.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,851 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,846,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $65.69. 73,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,770. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

