Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $402.60

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 402.60 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 388.60 ($5.08), with a volume of 595504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.60 ($5.05).

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Drax Group plc (DRX.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 363.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

