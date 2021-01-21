DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.85.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,977,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

