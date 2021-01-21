DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

