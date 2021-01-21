Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on D. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,579.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

