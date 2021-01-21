DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,868,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,973,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cummins by 10,345.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 137,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.53 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.80.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

