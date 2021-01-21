DNB Asset Management AS Buys 13,257 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,794 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

