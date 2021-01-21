DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.94, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.