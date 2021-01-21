dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

