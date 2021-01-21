Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $1.64 on Monday. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

