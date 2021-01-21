Discover Financial Services Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:DFS opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

