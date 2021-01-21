Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Trimmed by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded down $4.81 on Thursday, reaching $95.08. 133,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,352. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

