Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DFS opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.94.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

