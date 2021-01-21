Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on March 4th

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.