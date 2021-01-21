Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and traded as high as $24.90. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 160,637 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.21% of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.