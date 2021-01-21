Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $23.08

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $26.05. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 166,515 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 342.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

