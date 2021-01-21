Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.97 and last traded at $69.16. 603,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 602,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

Several analysts recently commented on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

