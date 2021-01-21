Digital Gold Price Hits $54.51 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for approximately $54.51 or 0.00155699 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $737,484.75 and $1.00 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00120292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00073315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00064280 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,046.43 or 0.94399648 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.