DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,515 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,093,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,060 shares of company stock worth $12,320,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

