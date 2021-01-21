DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,340 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE DKS opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.