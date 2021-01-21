Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,905. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

