Diamant Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $3,740,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 48.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,813. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.96 and its 200-day moving average is $228.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.