Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.54

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.54 and last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLGNF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor Plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.