DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.56. DHT shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 2,107,629 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $807.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 3.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 8.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

