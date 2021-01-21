DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.56. DHT shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 2,107,629 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $807.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 3.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 8.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
