Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.87 ($23.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €15.14 ($17.81) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.01 and its 200-day moving average is €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

