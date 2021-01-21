Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STWRY opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

