Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $127.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -85.27, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.