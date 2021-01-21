Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

BOSS opened at €28.09 ($33.05) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.08 and its 200-day moving average is €24.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. Hugo Boss AG has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €47.09 ($55.40).

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

