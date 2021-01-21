Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

BOSS opened at €28.09 ($33.05) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.08 and its 200-day moving average is €24.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. Hugo Boss AG has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.