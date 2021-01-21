Dent (DENT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $858,577.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Dent has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and $858,577.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00543598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.50 or 0.03894062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

