Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

