Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,840.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.94.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

