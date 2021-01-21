Denali Advisors LLC Sells 17,100 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for about 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $123.98 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

