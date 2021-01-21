Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 20,230 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innoviva worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,673,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 65,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

