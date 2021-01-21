Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

